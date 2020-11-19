Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $78.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.39.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 769,093 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 534,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 190,414 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.