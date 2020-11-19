G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GTHX. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.63.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,660,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 510,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 234,045 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

