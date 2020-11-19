G.Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities researchers at G.Research boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.93. G.Research also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.62.

Shares of ECL opened at $209.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of -56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,985 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,134,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

