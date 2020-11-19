FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.51.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $4,043,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

