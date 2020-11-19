FY2021 EPS Estimates for Advantest Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Advantest in a research note issued on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advantest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Advantest in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.
Advantest Company Profile
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.