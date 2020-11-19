FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issued By Wedbush

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HOPE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 344.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $102,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

