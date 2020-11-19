FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Issued By B. Riley

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report released on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79.

CLNC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of CLNC stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $959.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Colony Credit Real Estate news, General Counsel David A. Palame bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 74,395 shares in the company, valued at $371,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

