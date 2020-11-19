FY2020 EPS Estimates for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) in a research report issued on Sunday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GUD. Raymond James dropped their price target on Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) from C$10.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) stock opened at C$5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.55. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.73 and a 52 week high of C$8.12. The stock has a market cap of $707.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

