FY2020 EPS Estimates for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Boosted by Zacks Investment Research

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($5.80) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.82). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.75) EPS.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

ACHV opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $1,452,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $397,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 17.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.