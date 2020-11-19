FY2020 EPS Estimates for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Cut by Analyst

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for ABB in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ABB’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABB. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:ABB opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ABB by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,389,000 after acquiring an additional 267,939 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of ABB by 4.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 57.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 480,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.