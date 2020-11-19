FY2020 EPS Estimates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMKBY. ValuEngine lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

AMKBY opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.22.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

