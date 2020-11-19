FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Moderna in a research report issued on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.55). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $88.89 on Thursday. Moderna has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $103.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 48.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3,109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 119,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,966,530 shares in the company, valued at $127,804,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,624,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,292 shares of company stock valued at $44,080,587. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.