FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

