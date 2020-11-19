FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Issued By B. Riley

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

NAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.60. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,852,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 592,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,455,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 870,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -1,142.86%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

