FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

BSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

