Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) traded up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.22. 646,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 239,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

