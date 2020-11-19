FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 10.2% Higher

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price traded up 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.12. 150,136,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 704% from the average session volume of 18,665,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.19.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,403 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,280,000. State Street Corp raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

