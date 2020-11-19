Frank Karbe Sells 750 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Frank Karbe sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Frank Karbe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Frank Karbe sold 24,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $496,496.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Frank Karbe sold 700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $1,637,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 463,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 127,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

