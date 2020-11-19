Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

Separately, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.63.

NYSE:FBM opened at $19.19 on Monday. Foundation Building Materials has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $829.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,864,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,744,000 after purchasing an additional 411,282 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 666,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 612,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 73.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 220,151 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

