Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fossil Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,122 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fossil Group by 3,172.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,434 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 29,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,307 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 663,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

