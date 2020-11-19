Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.
NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.
Fossil Group Company Profile
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
