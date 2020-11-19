Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) vs. HighCom Global Security (OTCMKTS:HCGS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) and HighCom Global Security (OTCMKTS:HCGS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

This table compares Flexible Solutions International and HighCom Global Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexible Solutions International 11.74% 15.50% 9.91% HighCom Global Security N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Flexible Solutions International and HighCom Global Security, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexible Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A HighCom Global Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flexible Solutions International and HighCom Global Security’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexible Solutions International $27.44 million 1.03 $1.91 million $0.16 14.38 HighCom Global Security $7.48 million 0.45 $110,000.00 N/A N/A

Flexible Solutions International has higher revenue and earnings than HighCom Global Security.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of HighCom Global Security shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Flexible Solutions International has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighCom Global Security has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flexible Solutions International beats HighCom Global Security on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers. The company offers thermal polyaspartates (TPAs) for oilfields to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. It also provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; and TPAs as additives for household laundry detergents, consumer care products, and pesticides. In addition, the company offers nitrogen conservation products for agriculture that slow down nitrogen loss from fields. Further, it provides HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. The company is headquartered in Taber, Canada.

About HighCom Global Security

HighCom Global Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. The company offers ballistic helmets, hard armor plates, soft armor vests, and ballistic shields. It also provides BlastWrap, a blast mitigation technology that contains explosions and suppresses resulting flash fires. The company was formerly known as BlastGard International, Inc. and changed its name to HighCom Global Security, Inc. in June 2017. HighCom Global Security, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.