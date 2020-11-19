Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Flex LNG stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Flex LNG has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $404.15 million and a PE ratio of 4.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLNG shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Danske upgraded shares of Flex LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

