FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Conning Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. 140166 dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $262.62 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.64. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

