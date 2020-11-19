First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FUSB stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. First US Bancshares comprises 0.2% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 2.81% of First US Bancshares worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

