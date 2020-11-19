First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 269.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $133.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $142.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.71.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

