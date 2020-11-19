First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 269.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $133.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $142.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

