First National of Nebraska, Inc. Announces None Dividend of $30.00 (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 30.00 per share on Friday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

Shares of FINN opened at $11,100.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10,535.00. First National of Nebraska has a 1 year low of $7,510.00 and a 1 year high of $11,750.00.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

