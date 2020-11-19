First National of Nebraska, Inc. Announces None Dividend of $30.00 (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 30.00 per share on Friday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.
Shares of FINN opened at $11,100.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10,535.00. First National of Nebraska has a 1 year low of $7,510.00 and a 1 year high of $11,750.00.
First National of Nebraska Company Profile
