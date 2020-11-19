FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FFBW from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get FFBW alerts:

Shares of FFBW stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. FFBW has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,598 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.77% of FFBW worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.