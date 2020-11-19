Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FBSS stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fauquier Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Fauquier Bankshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 221,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 66.3% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 50,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 41.2% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 19,484 shares during the period. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. It provides various loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land, residential real estate, personal, and home equity lines of credit, as well as automobile and various consumer financing services.

