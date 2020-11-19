Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.13

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 318550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

FANUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fanuc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

