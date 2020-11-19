FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 518.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,546,000 after purchasing an additional 158,622 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,158,000 after buying an additional 146,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 369.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,430,000 after buying an additional 48,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,386,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,203,000 after buying an additional 42,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $317.06 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.77 and a 200 day moving average of $326.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,089,322 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

