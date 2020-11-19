Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist

Truist reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note published on Monday morning. Truist currently has a $39.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.08.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $37.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,371,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,397,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 204,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 604,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 462.0% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.