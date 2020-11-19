Experian plc (EXPN.L) (EXPN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,903 ($37.93) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion and a PE ratio of 39.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,994.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,833.41. Experian plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,780.91 ($36.33).

In other Experian plc (EXPN.L) news, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,550 shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,965 ($38.74) per share, with a total value of £75,607.50 ($98,781.68). Also, insider Ruba Borno bought 676 shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, with a total value of £18,988.84 ($24,809.04). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,926 shares of company stock worth $17,392,234.

About Experian plc (EXPN.L)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

