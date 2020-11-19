Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $90.15 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.18.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.