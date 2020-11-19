Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401,285 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 188,147 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $85,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 386.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 202.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 249.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.07.

Shares of EXC opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.