Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) shares rose 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 1,663,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,073,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 251.90 and a quick ratio of 251.90. The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Exantas Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 347.93%. Research analysts predict that Exantas Capital Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exantas Capital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

