Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) shares rose 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 1,663,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,073,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 251.90 and a quick ratio of 251.90. The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exantas Capital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN)
Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.
