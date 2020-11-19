Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.01. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $28.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 47,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $1,036,738.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,588 shares of company stock worth $16,752,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

