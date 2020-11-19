Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08, reports. The business had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%.

Shares of AQUA opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $28.38.

In related news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $134,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,374,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,588 shares of company stock worth $16,752,592 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 619,641 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 562,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after acquiring an additional 393,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,153.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 374,856 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

