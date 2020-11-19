Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Trading 24.5% Higher

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s share price traded up 24.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.00. 2,041,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 486% from the average session volume of 348,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Evogene in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Evogene in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Evogene by 373.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 80,724 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Evogene by 1,068.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,618,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after buying an additional 4,223,604 shares during the period. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

