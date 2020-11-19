Eugene S. Putnam, Jr. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Stock

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Director Eugene S. Putnam, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ESXB opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 109.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 129,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Community Bankers Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.