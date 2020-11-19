Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,119,000 after buying an additional 801,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

