Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Reduced by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,090 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 36,880 shares of company stock worth $381,114 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

