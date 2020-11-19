Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

