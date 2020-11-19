Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

