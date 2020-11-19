Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EMA. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB downgraded shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.58.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) stock opened at C$55.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.84. Emera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of C$42.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.637 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

