Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.16.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,358,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $1,053,241.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,045.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 444,244 shares of company stock valued at $36,078,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $85.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.