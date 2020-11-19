Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Edesa Biotech stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edesa Biotech stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.28% of Edesa Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. Edesa Biotech, Inc has a collaborative research project with the National Research Council of Canada to develop novel immunotherapies for vitiligo, as well as other indications; and Light Chain Bioscience for the development and commercialization of two Phase 2-ready biologic drug candidates for various therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic applications.

