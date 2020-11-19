Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on EDNMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Edenred alerts:

EDNMY stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. Edenred has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.