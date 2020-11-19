Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EDNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Edenred from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Edenred from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

EDNMY stock opened at $27.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

