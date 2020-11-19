Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 111.4% from the October 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE ETG opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 259.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 90,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 65,403 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

